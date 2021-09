Jazzercise Falls Church is offering free classes on the first Friday of each month. The special offer is available one time only for new customers. Jazzercise offers fitness classes for all levels that incorporate high intensity interval training cardio dance moves with strength training for a full body workout. The Falls Church location is at 513 W. Broad Street, Suite 230, in Falls Church. For more information, email [email protected] or call 703-237-9000.

