Letter to the Editor: Falls Church Education Foundation Thanks Runners

The Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF) thanks the more than 850 runners and walkers who participated in the 17th Annual FCEF Run for the Schools on Sunday, September 12th.



Our runners ranged in age from newborn to eighty!



It was such a great feeling to be in person again and to witness community spirit in action.



We are grateful to the many organizations who help ensure this is a fun and safe event year after year as well as to our sponsors of the event.



The Falls Church Police Department and the Falls Church Sheriff’s Department were instrumental in ensuring a safe path through the beautiful, tree-lined winding course as was the Falls Church City Department of Public Works.



We thank the City Manager, Wyatt Shields, and his staff for assistance in planning and execution. The Meridian High School (MHS) cross country team provided course marshalls and inspiration at every corner and the MHS volleyball team volunteered their time to entertain our youngest runners at the family activity stations at the end of the race.



We thank Falls Church Boy Scout Troop #895 for providing the on-course water station for the 16th year.



We thank the Falls Church School Board members as well as the full City Council for joining in this great community event. We thank the volunteer FCEF board of directors for your leadership throughout the year.



We are also grateful for our Falls Church City Public Schools’ administration and staff who showed up early on Sunday morning to join with their students and families in celebration of our stellar schools.



Lastly, but not least, we ran this year’s race in memory of its founder, Jerry Barrett (1932-2020). Jerry was one of the finest examples of a lifelong community volunteer, having served Falls Church City in many capacities through his late eighties.

Debbie Hiscott

Suzanne Hladky

Falls Church