Kiwanis Little League’s 3 All-Star Teams

The Kiwanis Majors team are as follows: (back row, left to right) James Fatzinger, Jack Toman, Monroe Duff, Jason Wattles, Lucas Grubb, Luke Greiner, Matteo Pipia. (Front row, left to right): Elijah Petty, Christopher Capannola, Gordon Teach, Luke Torres, Kemper Morrison, Nick Valudes, Topher Higginson. (Photo: Courtesy Tracy Turner)

This summer, three Kiwanis Little League All Star teams hit the field with the Red Team (consisting of 8-9-10 year-old All Stars) managed by Sean Pipia; the Blue Team (consisting of 9-10-11 year-old players) managed by Julie Herlands; and the White Team (consisting of the oldest All Star players), managed by Joe Greiner.

Last week, the Blue Team won 5 – 3 against Reston – Herndon while this past Monday the Red Team unfortunately lost 6 – 4 against Alexandria Little League.

The remaining home games are scheduled as follows: the Blue Team will play Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m.; the Red Team will play Monday, June 28 at 7p.m.; and the White Team will play Wednesday, July 7 at 7 p.m.