(Photo: Courtesy Barry Buschow)

Scholarship recipients Iman Abuel-Hawa (second from left) and Lillian Waldrop (second from right) of Falls Church were awarded the Thom Kinh Memorial Scholarship, presented by Lions Clun Chair Phil Loar (far left) and Club President Katie Clinton. As part of the scholarship award, Abuel-Hawa and Waldrop received $2,500 each. Clinton was elected club president during the same meeting. More on the award ceremony below.