F.C. Council Welcomes ‘Use of Force’ Update

The first quarterly progress report of F.C.’s Use of Force Review Committee’s Recommendations came before the work session of the Falls Church City Council on June 21, and Police Chief Mary Gavin said she was pleased with the review that centered on the draft of a new vision, mission and defined core values for her department that came to her on June 9 and is expected to be completed by this Fall.

The Body Worn Camera initiative will be implemented in the next six months, she said.

It is a policy now favored by police departments, she said, because officers “now desire to show the work they do,” and court cases now demand some video confirmation of charges.

Also, police policy is not to deter filming of incidents by private citizens.