Fairfax County ‘Pivot’ Program Kicks Off

This week, to continue to help businesses recover from the pandemic, Fairfax County’s ‘Pivot’ grant program recently approved by the Board of Supervisors is going live, according to Supervisors chair Jeff McKay.

An application portal will be open from June 23 – July 9 and businesses who are able to apply for funding include food service; retail, services and amusements; arts organizations and historical sites; and lodging.

Pivot grants are being targeted based on the results of the Economic Recovery Framework report funded by Fairfax County.

The report illustrated that of the estimated 48,200 jobs lost through December 2020, the losses were concentrated in the retail, hospitality, and food service sectors, McKay said.