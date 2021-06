From left to right — Lara Ramsey (Langley campaign co-chair), Supervisor John Foust of the Dranesville District, Cathy Bernasek (former chair of Langley’s Board of Trustees), Head of School Elinor Scully, Alistair Miller (Langley campaign co-chair), Zac Merriman (chair of Langley’s Board of Trustees). (Photo: Courtesy Sharon Vipperman)



The Langley School officially broke ground last week for a new building on its 9.2-acre campus as part of The Next Generation Campaign.

The school seeks to fully support its continually growing and evolving programs.

Named the “Crossroads Building,” the new facility is scheduled to open in fall of next year and will house the preschool, junior kindergarten, kindergarten, fifth grade, and after-school programs, along with a library/media center and a multipurpose space.