F.C. Summer School Parameters Presented

At the first post-pandemic maskless in person Falls Church City Schools’ board meeting Tuesday, the board learned of plans for the summer sessions that will commence July 6.

The Jesse Thackrey preschool will run July 6 – 29 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursdays, directed by Susan Deal, with 12 students confirmed. Mt. Daniel Elementary will run July 6 to 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday under the direction of Jed Jackson, with 90 students signed up. Oak Street Elementary (formerly Thomas Jefferson) will run from July 6 to 29 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday under the direction of Katy Reardon with 55 students signed up.

Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School will run July 6 – 29 from 8:30 a.m. – noon Monday to Thursday under the direction of Brittney Allen-Shaw with 56 students, and Meridian High (formerly George Mason) began June 21 and will run to July 29 from 8:30 a.m. – noon, directed by Josh Singer, with both the Bridge session and Academy sessions underway, and 350 students involved.

Breakfasts and lunches will be served and health clinics will be staffed, though it was reported there were no Covid-19 positives reported the last three weeks of school.

Bus drivers, food service (including the continuation of programs to assist families in need), custodial staff and day care programs will all be functioning.

The new School Board policy of tuition paying students of employees at reduced rates has also begun being implemented.