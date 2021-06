The Falls Church Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St.) is currently accepting entries for its new all-media show entitled “A Year Apart: Art Created in Isolation.”

The exhibition will display artwork created during and inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic. Submissions are due by midnight, July 4.

The show will run at the gallery and online from July 31 through September 12. The entry form can be found at the FCA’s website.