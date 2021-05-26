Virtual Holy Happy Hour at Lewinsville Church

Holy Happy Hour, hosted by Lewinsville Presbyterian Church, will be on Wednesday, May 26 at 6 pm. The event will include a pre-concert talk with the artist and post-concert reception. The entire event will be held on Zoom.

This concert will feature LeeLee Hunter on classical guitar. Currently in doctoral studies at the University of Arizona, Hunter holds degrees from the Peabody Conservatory. Hunter has participated in several international competitions and in masterclasses with distinguished artists. Hunter will perform music of South American composers.

Schedule for this event:

6 p.m. — Pre-concert talk on Zoom, hosted by John Nothaft, Director of Music Ministries. LeeLee will talk about the pieces she will play for this short pre-concert call.

6:15 p.m. — Concert via Zoom.

6:45 p.m. – Post-concert reception via Zoom. Talk to the artist (viewers can bring their own wine and cheese). A recommended wine pairing for the post concert reception is an Argentinian Malbec which can be purchased at any local wine store.

The link to this Zoom event was emailed to the church’s Concerts in the Community email list on May 19.

Those who wish to be added to this list should send a request to [email protected]