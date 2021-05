The City of Falls Church has the second highest in per capita income and purchasing power, according to the Smart Asset data site. It is ranked second among Virginia jurisdictions behind only Loudoun County ($142,299) with a median income at $127,610.

The number is set against a cost-of-living number of $71,493 (Loudoun is $74,969). The City’s overall index of 87.84 places it ahead of Fairfax County, Arlington, Fairfax City, Stafford, Prince William and Alexandria, in that order.