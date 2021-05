(Photos: Facebook.com/hijrahva)

DAR AL-HIJRAH ISLAMIC CENTER held a picnic at Bluemont Park over the weekend to celebrate Eid, the holiday that signals the end of Ramadan.

(Photos: Facebook.com/hijrahva)

(Photos: Facebook.com/hijrahva)

Hundreds of the mosque’s congregants turned out to take in some good eats while younger parishioners got to enjoy some inflatable rides.