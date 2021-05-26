McLean Governing Board Selects New Director

The McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board appointed Daniel Phoenix Singh as the center’s new executive director. Singh is replacing George Sachs, who retired on Friday, May 7, after 11 years of service. MCC is located at 1234 Ingleside Ave in McLean.

In his previous position as Division Chief of Tourism and Cultural Arts for Baltimore County, Singh led countywide initiatives in coordination with the Tourism Commission and the Arts and Sciences Commission. Singh is also Artistic and Executive Director of Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh Dance Company, which he founded in 2003. The multi-genre dance company has won national acclaim and was lauded by DC critics as one of the top three local dance companies in 2012. Singh has earned two master’s degrees in subjects that are highly relevant to his new position: a master’s degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in Fine Arts from the University of Maryland.

MCC Board Chair Suzanne LeMenestrel said of Singh, “On behalf of the Governing Board, we are thrilled that Daniel will be leading the MCC. His expertise in the arts, technology and recreation and his commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion will serve our community exceptionally well. We are looking forward to working with Daniel as the MCC welcomes community members back to the center.”

Singh is working with community members, board members and staff to launch several new programs in the next 180 days. He will be working closely with Le Menestrel to conduct in-depth McLean listening sessions to surface community needs, interests and ideas.