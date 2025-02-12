86 Representatives Press Trump Administration To Prevent And Reverse Executive Actions Hampering Aviation Safety In Wake Of Fatal Air Collision

February 12, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA), who represents a Northern Virginia congressional district that includes National Airport, today led 85 other U.S. Representatives in pressuring the Trump Administration to prevent and reverse executive actions that hamper efforts to improve aviation safety following last month’s fatal collision. They pushed Trump to present a comprehensive response to the accident, including lifting hiring freezes and restoring any frozen funding that would affect investigations and air safety, hiring more air traffic controllers, and reinstating the Department of Transportation’s Inspector General and key aviation safety personnel.

They wrote:

“We write to request immediate support for a comprehensive federal response to address the recent tragic collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (“National”). A diverse number of federal entities are working at maximum capacity in the aftermath of the crash to conduct a thorough independent investigation of the incident and to find appropriate solutions to prevent a reoccurrence. We must ensure their response is not compromised by limited resources and uncertainty, but that they are supported in their work.

“We request an immediate lifting of any hiring freeze affecting relevant federal entities supporting the recovery, investigative, or preventative solutions to the incident at National. This includes but is not limited to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Government Accountability Office, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, relevant aviation safety and research entities like NASA Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and any additional federal partners on this project.

…

“In particular, we ask that you immediately increase the hiring of skilled air traffic controllers. We have heard concerns about air traffic controller understaffing at National. At the time of this event, National only had 25 air traffic controllers fully certified to work at National, an increase from 19 in 2023 but still short of National’s recommended target of 28—and even the current staffing level has led to high hourly demands on existing staff. Reporting indicated that National’s towers were understaffed at the time of the incident.

…

“In addition, we need full assurance and confirmation that these entities will not have critical appropriated funds revoked or withheld at this time, such as agency programmatic funds or Airport Improvement Program grants.

…

“Finally, we request that you reinstate the Department of Transportation (DOT) Inspector General immediately, as well as reinstate or hire nonpartisan and experienced aviation safety personnel within the federal government. The DOT Inspector General provides a critical independent oversight role of DOT and NTSB, both for Congress and for the public.”

Full text of the letter follows below, and a signed copy is available here.

***

The Honorable Donald J. Trump

President of the United States of America

1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20500

Dear President Trump:

We write to request immediate support for a comprehensive federal response to address the recent tragic collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (“National”). A diverse number of federal entities are working at maximum capacity in the aftermath of the crash to conduct a thorough independent investigation of the incident and to find appropriate solutions to prevent a reoccurrence. We must ensure their response is not compromised by limited resources and uncertainty, but that they are supported in their work.

We request an immediate lifting of any hiring freeze affecting relevant federal entities supporting the recovery, investigative, or preventative solutions to the incident at National. This includes but is not limited to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Government Accountability Office, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, relevant aviation safety and research entities like NASA Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and any additional federal partners on this project. These offices must be able to hire or complete the onboarding of personnel necessary to complete their work, especially in the aftermath of this tragedy.

In particular, we ask that you immediately increase the hiring of skilled air traffic controllers. We have heard concerns about air traffic controller understaffing at National. At the time of this event, National only had 25 air traffic controllers fully certified to work at National, an increase from 19 in 2023 but still short of National’s recommended target of 28—and even the current staffing level has led to high hourly demands on existing staff.[1] Reporting indicated that National’s towers were understaffed at the time of the incident.[2] Even if executing their job successfully, we cannot risk future crashes with staffing shortages that place exorbitant strain on staff and further increase risks. National and other airports across the country must be able to hire the necessary skilled air traffic controllers they need to meet the operating capacities of their airports.

In addition, we need full assurance and confirmation that these entities will not have critical appropriated funds revoked or withheld at this time, such as agency programmatic funds or Airport Improvement Program grants. We must push forward with funding for improvements to air traffic control infrastructure and technology modernization at airports and for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). At a time when National and our agencies are grappling with the recent accident, withholding appropriated funds would effectively halt the investigation, or divert resources away from it. These initiatives fund critical safety work, such as runway or taxiway construction, lighting and signage work, and hazard mitigation or removal; slowing these projects is counterproductive and potentially harmful to a safe airport environment.

Finally, we request that you reinstate the Department of Transportation (DOT) Inspector General immediately, as well as reinstate or hire nonpartisan and experienced aviation safety personnel within the federal government. The DOT Inspector General provides a critical independent oversight role of DOT and NTSB, both for Congress and for the public. Inspectors General have demonstrated the role’s importance through critical and nonpartisan independent audits of our modes of transportation and investigations into illicit activity that threatens our safety in transportation. Inspector General Eric Soskin was reportedly fired without replacement on January 24, 2025, leaving a critical safety role vacant in a time of great need. In addition, the entire membership of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee at the Department of Homeland Security was reportedly eliminated without replacement, as well as the Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) David Pekoske. The destruction and loss of life caused in this incident are a reminder of the risks of aviation and the need for strong security and oversight measures to protect that safety. In this vein, and consistent with your administration’s stated prioritization of safety in aviation, we request that you fill each of these vacant roles in aviation safety, including by immediately reinstating or hiring a DOT Inspector General and a TSA Administrator.

Please provide us with updates on the status of these requests. The loved ones of the victims of this tragic incident and the American public deserve the full support and capability of our agencies to give them support and closure on this tragedy, and so that a future such incident cannot occur.