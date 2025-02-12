City Status for Thursday, Feb. 13: Fully Open 

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 –The City of Falls Church, VA will open on time to the public on Thursday, February 13. The Library will resume regular hours and the Community Center will be open as a warming shelter.

Curbside Service: Thursday, February 13

Trash, Recycle, and Compost collection is currently scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13

American Disposal Services, American Recycling Center, and Compost Crew will collect one day later than their usual schedule.

Residents are advised to place receptacles as close to the curb as possible or on utility strips (the grass between the sidewalk and the curb).

Snow Removal Policy for Residents and Businesses

The City’s snow removal policy covers both residents and businesses.

Snow / ice must not be placed on city streets.

Residents: Snow and ice should be cleared from sidewalks surrounding the property 12 hours after the snow stops falling. If the snow falls at night, residents have 12 hours after sunrise to remove it.

Cool tip: To make sure snow plows do not undo your sidewalk and driveway shoveling, use this technique: pile snow to the right of your driveway, as you are facing the street, on your yard.

The City will maintain updates for the public on fallschurchva.gov/winterweather with topics including:

Current Status

City Warming Center

Who to Contact for: Power Outage, and Water Issues, Hypothermia Risk & Shelters

Helping Neighbors

General Safety

Shoveling Safety

Snow Removal Policy for Residents and Businesses

Snow Emergency Routes

Stay prepared and informed: