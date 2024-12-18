Delegate Marcus Simon’s Richmond Report

The winter solstice marks the darkest day of the year, when the sun seems furthest from our reach. Yet, it is also the turning point—when the days slowly begin to grow longer, and light begins its steady return. This natural cycle of darkness giving way to light feels particularly poignant right now for many Democrats as we process the disappointment of the recent presidential election.

There is no sugarcoating the loss: it is a setback, and it stings. But just as the winter solstice reminds us that light will return, history teaches us that progress, though often delayed, is never defeated.

Recent Virginia local election results tell a different story from the national picture. As recently as last year Democrats flipped the House of Delegates and maintained our Senate majority. Those victories mean we’ll continue to protect fundamental rights, like reproductive freedom, voting access, and support for public education—priorities that define who we are.

There’s another bright spot: Young people showed up in this election, and many of them took advantage of same-day registration and voting. That’s not just encouraging—it’s proof that when we remove barriers and meet voters where they are, they will participate.

We also don’t have to wait four years, or even two, to start changing the narrative. Virginia’s odd-year election cycle gives us an incredible opportunity to elect a Democratic governor and continue building on the progress we’ve fought so hard to achieve. This momentum is real, and it’s ours to carry forward.

Looking Ahead to 2025

One of the very first things that we’ll see on the House Floor will be three amendments to Virginia’s Constitution, to enshrine a right to reproductive freedom, the right to vote, and the right to marry, as I detailed in last month’s column.

This year I’ll once again serve as Chairman of the House Committee on Public Safety, working on issues ranging from gun violence prevention to prison oversight.

Earlier this week, the Committee met to address deeply troubling reports of self-harm incidents in Virginia’s correctional facilities. These reports raise urgent questions about the well-being of those entrusted to our care and the systemic conditions that may contribute to these tragedies.

We heard from the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), the ACLU, The Humanization Project, the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, and members of the public.

The hearing had two primary goals. First, it provided the VADOC an opportunity to offer transparency, share the facts of these incidents, and explain the measures already in place or plans to address them. Second, it allowed the Committee to exercise its critical oversight role by digging deeper into the root causes.

I was particularly interested in examining the role that restorative housing and isolation may play in these incidents. Studies consistently link prolonged isolation with severe psychological distress, and it is imperative that we consider whether current practices are exacerbating these issues. By listening to voices from both within the Department and from advocacy organizations working on prison reform, we can focus on how we can better ensure the safety, dignity, and rehabilitation of those in our correctional system.

We were also able to meet the recently hired Ombudsman for the Department of Corrections, a newly created position housed within the Virginia Office of the Inspector General (OISG). This office is tasked with improving transparency and accessibility by investigating complaints from inmates and providing information regarding their rights. They are in the process of hiring five additional employees for this office, allowing them to efficiently and effectively address complaints.

Ultimately, the meeting was a productive first step, bringing different parties together for a constructive conversation. The Director of the Department of Corrections asserted that he and his staff are committed to the well-being of those they are responsible for while advocates remain committed to acting as “watchdogs,” ensuring that promises are kept. While the loved ones of those incarcerated shared their skepticism about the process, the existence of the Ombudsman office offers some hope going forward.

My hope is that we’ll work together to focus on rehabilitation, a safe environment for inmates and staff as well as reduce the rate of recidivism. As I said earlier, this is not a time for despair but for reflection, recalibration, and resolve. Even in the darkest of seasons, we can be the light for one another, for our communities, and for the principles we hold dear. Democracy, justice, equity — these are not seasonal values; they are enduring commitments.