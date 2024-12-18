Falls Church Business News & Notes

By Elise Neil Bengtson

Another Business Award for Virginia

Business Facilities has named Virginia its 2024 State of the Year, recognizing the state’s business environment and economic development success. The state previously won the designation in 2018. Virginia was named the nation’s Best Overall Business Climate in 2021 and this year, received the top ranking as CNBC’s Top State for Business. Business Facilities cited the top 12 contenders for the 2024 State of the Year award: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Virginia Dream FC Wins Again!

Virginia Dream FC is 2024 Super Cup Champion after a victory over the Maryland Super Soccer League Champions, Steel Pulse. A 15th minute goal by Mike Akinkoye and a 43rd minute goal by Leonardo Torres saw the Dream up 2-1 going into halftime. A superb performance in the second half saw four more goals for the Dream, one each by Leonardo Torres, Billy Arnez, Bernie Majano, and Asparuh Slavov. The final score was 6-1 adding another trophy this year. In other news, the newly created Virginia Dream Academy won the Capital Futsal Cup 3-2 in its first official tournament as a team.

Mitten Drive

ROCK STAR Realty Group sponsors its 15th Annual “Share the Warmth” Mitten Drive for Homestretch. Bring your donations of children’s new mittens, hats & cold weather gear to Functional Fitness, 2840 Graham Rd, Falls Church (at Rt 29). For more info, please visit: ROCKSTARrealtygroup.com/Events/

Christmas Fruit Sale

Saturday, December 21, 8:15 am until sold out – The Falls Church-Annandale LIONS Club hosts another fruit sale at the Annandale Swim and Tennis Club. Look for the Craig Moving Van. Visit http://fc-alions.org

Program Deadline for Job Seekers

The application deadline for the Talent Up Fairfax Program is approaching fast – Friday, December 20. This program offers you the chance to land a paid internship and gain valuable work experience, boost your skills and make yourself a more competitive candidate, kickstart your career in a high-demand field. The Fairfax County program is open to Falls Church City. Visit the Talent Up Fairfax website to apply and discover more about the program and the possibilities it holds for your career. For more information, contact Suzanne Boudreaux at 703-397-6577, Anna Briceno at 703-397-7799 or email talentupfairfax@vcwnorthern.com.

GDIT Partnership with NIST

General Dynamics Information Technology announced that it is the first systems integrator to join the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography Building Block Consortium. The migration to post-quantum cryptography is necessary to protect sensitive digital data from adversaries that use quantum computing to decrypt data.



Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.