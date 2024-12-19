Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-03-29 8:39 AM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Notice: No Home Deliveries Next Week

Picture of Nicholas F. Benton

Nicholas F. Benton

Nicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.
2024-12-19inEditorial

Notice to Readers: Beginning next week, the Falls Church News-Press, for the first time in 33 years, will not be carrier-delivered free of charge to every household address in the City of Falls Church. However, abundant copies of the paper will be provided at over 40 locations www.fcnp.com/locations in and around the Little City. Please check the list of locations printed elsewhere in this edition. An electronic version of the paper will also continue to be available online at www.fcnp.com, along with updates and website versions of key stories. Also, persons can receive mailed subscriptions by going to www.fcnp.com/subscribe

This announcement comes amid considerable and strong emotional tolls at our office. It is a difficult but unavoidable move in the effort to keep the paper solvent, and we intend it to be only temporary. We are engaged in an exhausting, pitched battle to keep the News-Press going, as we have informed our readers over time, and we appreciate the support we’ve received from those members of the Falls Church community who have stepped up so far to help out. But it should come as no surprise to anyone paying attention that we are not immune from the fact that print newspapers are facing their greatest challenge in these times. But we here at the News-Press are fully committed to staying in the game.

Print newspapers are vitally important components of a functioning democracy. Online sources simply can’t match what more traditional forms of the conveyance of information can do. Numerous studies have shown that people retain information they read in books or newspapers far more, and by orders of magnitude, compared to reading off an electronic screen. The recent pandemic certainly underscored this.

Learning and knowledge are social activities, as they are what we, as people, are: That is, social beings who learn in social ways far more than the one-on-one experience of facing a computer screen can. We all live in communities of one sort or another, too, that are not defined by a narrow slice of perceived special interest. We all live in the presence of others who do different things, have different life experiences and face all of life’s challenges from cradle to grave. We are better people when we are aware of these elements of our surroundings. A “community” can be defined in terms of a small town, or a nation, or, why not, a planet. What print newspapers do is to help bind and make these communities possible, and to thrive, by being instruments that digest the varieties of a community’s experience and make them the shared experience of all who read them.

We are physical beings with all that means, which includes pockets in our jackets into which newspapers can be folded and carried about, to be read at times of convenience, often over and over, or to be shared, clipped or mailed.

Falls Church has thrived because of its newspaper. It is not all, by any means, that has done this, but a pretty major part.     

Recent News

Amid Trump Attempts to Play Politics with Federal Agencies, Van Hollen, Subramanyam Introduce Legislation to Require They First Provide Taxpayers Answers on Relocation Costs

Amid Trump Attempts to Play Politics with Federal Agencies, Van Hollen, Subramanyam Introduce Legislation to Require They First Provide Taxpayers Answers on Relocation Costs

Posted by Comments: 0
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and U.S. Representative Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.) held a press conference to announce the reintroduction…
Read More
'Vote Vets' Assails Trump Disinterest in Soldiers' Plight

'Vote Vets' Assails Trump Disinterest in Soldiers' Plight

Posted by Comments: 0
The following is a statement by the Vote Vets organization issued today: “Trump was asked yesterday whether he had been…
Read More
Dems Win 2 Key Special Elections in Pennsylvania

Dems Win 2 Key Special Elections in Pennsylvania

Posted by Comments: 0
Yesterday, Democrats Dan Goughnour and James Malone won closely watched special elections in Pennsylvania. Goughnour’s win secured the Democratic majority…
Read More
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Dems Win 2 Key Special Elections in Pennsylvania

Yesterday, Democrats Dan Goughnour and James Malone won closely watched special elections in Pennsylvania. Goughnour’s win secured the Democratic majority in Pennsylvania’s state House, while Malone’s upset in an R+23

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!