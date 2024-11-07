F.C’s. Chief Planning Director Paul Stoddard Leaving for Alexandria

Thursday, Nov. 7 — Last night, Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields notified the City staff that the highly accomplished and popular young City Director of Planning Paul Stoddard will be leaving the City at the end of November to accept a position as a deputy planner for the City of Alexandria.

Shields said the following in a communique that was delivered to City Hall last night:

“Paul has let us know that he plans to take a position with the City of Alexandria as Deputy Planning Director. He will be leaving the City of Falls Church at the end of the month.

“Paul has had a very accomplished record here with the City of Falls Church, joining us as an intern with the City Planning Department in 2012 and rising to Planning Director in 2018. This has been an incredibly productive period for the City’s Planning Department. Paul has played a leading role as we worked together to adopt new Small Area Plans, update the City Comprehensive Plan, and manage the entitlement process for major new developments, including West Falls, Broad and Washington, Founders Row and Founders Row II. The City has responded well to the vision laid out in our planning documents for exciting infill redevelopment in the Downtown Entertainment area, the Virginia Village affordable housing project, the W&OD dual trail and crossings, to name a few. The City is steadily becoming safer for walkers and people on bicycles, following the visionary transportation plans that CPEDS, DPW, and PD have been working on together.

“All of these efforts reflect the City Council’s top priorities to be a vibrant, inclusive, and walkable City. These initiatives have require deep engagement with the community and sustained work with staff to align people and resources to these important initiatives.

“Anyone who has seen Paul work with the community in a town hall meeting has seen a truly effective public servant – responsive, intelligent, patient, empathetic, and visionary. And for all of is working by his side, Paul is always a whole lot of fun to work with. Upbeat and thoughtful to meet every challenge.

“Thank you, Paul! We will carry on the good work that you have so ably guided over the past decade and offer our congratulations to you on this next step in your career.”