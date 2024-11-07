Washington Post/Amazon Owner Bezos Congratulates Trump

Thursday, Nov. 7 — Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and the owner of The Washington Post, on Wednesday congratulated President-elect Donald J. Trump on his victory, a sign of a potential thawing between Mr. Trump and the billionaire tech mogul, according to a report in the New York Times.

“Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory,” Mr. Bezos posted on the social media platform X. “No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

Mr. Bezos’s fraught relationship with Mr. Trump has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after his decision to end The Washington Post’s tradition of endorsing presidential candidates.