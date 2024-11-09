Meridian Football Routs Fauquier, Ends Season On High Note

With one last chance to earn a win in front of their home crowd this season, the Meridian Mustangs played host to the Falcons of Fauquier County for some Friday night football action. It was additionally senior night for the squad, with not only the football team’s graduating members being honored but also the State Finals-winning golf team as well as several others.

Entering with a 2-7 record, the Mustangs had already been eliminated from playoff contention. That wasn’t going to stop them from giving it their all against Fauquier, though, and they started the game by driving straight down the field with a flawless possession that ended in an Oumar Thompson touchdown. Fauquier answered by scoring on their first offensive play with a long touchdown pass, but a failed two-point conversion attempt kept the Mustangs ahead, and they went right back to business with another Thompson touchdown putting them ahead 14-6 after a quarter. Fauquier then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving Meridian the ball deep inside opposing territory, and the Mustangs took advantage by scoring a third touchdown in three drives, this one courtesy of Charlie Alexander. Meridian went for two and succeeded, and the Mustang defense forced a punt, allowing the offense to march into the end zone for a fourth time thanks to Deiosity Bantan. Another two-point try ensued, this one unsuccessful, and Fauquier answered with a touchdown of their own to head into the break trailing 28-14.

The third quarter started with the ball in Fauquier’s possession, but a punt gave the ball right back to the Mustangs, who also appeared to go three-and-out – however, a fake punt resulted in a smooth pass from Junior Martinez Cruz to Jack Mossburg, and Meridian’s drive ended with Thompson’s third score of the evening. Fauquier answered while tacking on an extra two points to cut their deficit to 35-22 after three, but it was all Meridian the rest of the way. Duke Dawson was the next Mustang to find the end zone, and after Ben Kozbelt came up with an interception on Fauquier’s next drive, the rest was merely a formality. Meridian poured it on with two more scores, including a passing touchdown from Cruz Ruoff to Alex Jacobson, and won by a final score of 56-22.

Thus concludes the Mustangs’ season with a record of 3-7, but with a few more breaks gone their way, they could have easily gone .500 or better.