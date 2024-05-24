Meridian Lacrosse Beats Monticello Twice

Only one thing was certain when both Meridian High School’s boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams hosted their Regional Semifinal games on Thursday afternoon: the Mustangs would be emerging victorious. With a chance to play for a Regional Title on the line as well as a spot in the State Tournament, the Falls Church crowd had to hope that it would be their Mustangs and not those from visiting Monticello, the opponent of both squads.

The girls made it known quickly that they would do their part, with Ally Campbell getting things started less than 90 seconds into the game. Tilly Gale, Lila Deering, C.C. Carmody, and Zoe Gale then joined her on the scoreboard with Meridian’s first five goals coming from five different players, and they led 9-0 after a quarter. Campbell’s third goal of the afternoon came early in the second, and the rest of the game went to a running clock with the home team able to extend its lead to 14 at halftime (five from Campbell) with Monticello still scoreless. The second half was a bit quieter, with Campbell scoring the only marker of the third quarter and then Monticello finally getting on the board in the fourth, as the Mustangs defeated the Mustangs by a final tally of 17-2. Campbell ended up with seven goals for Meridian while Tilly Gale, Carmody, and Deering each had three.

The boys took to the field shortly afterwards, and they too got off to a fast start with Carter Williams finding the back of the net only fourteen seconds into the game. Dean Zike doubled the lead about a minute later, and then Jack Moore, Colin Williams, and Zike again added to the advantage later on in the first frame. Monticello got two back during the second, but Meridian regained the momentum courtesy of Grayson Kusic with a minute remaining in the half, giving the home team a 6-2 lead. Davey Gaskins then extended the lead early in the third while Zike and Moore each scored again as well, but the celebration would have to be delayed as lightning in the area put things on hold early in the final quarter with Meridian holding a 9-3 advantage. Thankfully, the storm passed by and the game was concluded, with the home team tacking on two more in the final few minutes.

Both teams will now play in the Regional Finals at Western Albemarle next Wednesday. However, win or lose, they have punched their tickets to the State Tournament, so they will be playing on beyond that.