Police Investigating Hidden Cameras Found in Northside Social Restrooms

Thursday, May 23, 2024 — The City of Falls Church Police Department is investigating an incident involving hidden cameras found inside two public restrooms at Northside Social (205 Park Avenue).

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, a customer noticed a pen-like device hidden under the sink and facing the toilet inside one of the restaurant’s first floor restrooms. The customer turned that device over to a restaurant employee. An identical device was found in a similar hiding spot inside the adjacent first floor restroom immediately after. The City of Falls Church Police Department was notified about the devices on Monday, May 13, whereby officers responded to the restaurant and recovered the devices.

Detectives have determined that the hidden devices included cameras, both of which contain multiple recordings of victims using the restrooms. Based on conversations with the victim who found the devices and Northside Social staff, investigators believe the camera footage was recorded on Saturday, May 11, 2024 from approximately 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Investigators would like to identify all potential victims who may have been illegally recorded by these hidden cameras. If you or someone you know were at Northside Social between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2024 and believe you visited either first floor restroom, or if you have any other information about this incident, please contact the City of Falls Church Police Criminal Investigations Unit at investigations@fallschurchva.gov.

As this investigation ensues and detectives work to identify the suspect and potential victims of this crime, the City of Falls Church Police Department urge business owners and their patrons to be on the lookout for hidden cameras in restrooms and other discreet areas in public places:

Pay attention to unusual objects that seem out of place, like smoke detectors with tiny pinholes, fake air fresheners, or decoy objects with unusual shapes that could conceal a camera.

Check common hiding spots like power outlets, tissue boxes, or underneath tables and sinks.

In low-light conditions, look for small red or green LEDs that might indicate a camera operating in night vision mode.

Use your phone’s flashlight function to scan for reflections from concealed camera lenses sometimes hidden in outlets, clocks, and smoke detectors.

If you suspect a hidden camera is being used for illegal purposes in a public space, prioritize your safety and privacy first by discreetly leaving the area and then report your concerns to the City of Falls Church Police Department by calling the police non-emergency number at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).