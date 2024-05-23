Meridian Boys Tennis Wins Regional Title, Baseball Advances to Semifinals

​Meridian High School was a busy place on Wednesday afternoon, with the boys’ tennis squad competing in the Regional Finals against Maggie Walker while baseball opened up its postseason against William Monroe. The tennis match was moved up a day after initially being scheduled for Thursday, but the boys were ready for battle, as were those on the field just across from them.

​Things didn’t get off to an ideal start for tennis as the Mustangs dropped their first two singles matchups, but then they were able to rattle off four straight with Ryan Carroll, Ben Behr, Luc Slothouwer, and Max von Schriltz all took victories. Then, Slothouwer and von Schriltz were able to win their doubles contest to clinch the victory for Meridian and raise the trophy for winning the regional championship. They’ll compete in States next, opening up their quest for a title at that level on Friday, May 31st against Lafayette.

​Baseball’s game began at just past 6:00, with Grant Greiner returning to the mound after being sidelined from pitching for several weeks due to an injury. It was a low-scoring game for both teams with no runs in the first two innings, and Greiner pitched three scoreless frames before Alessio Azimipour came in to relieve him. The Mustangs got on the scoreboard at the bottom of the third courtesy of Mason Duval batting in Will Hladky, and that would prove to be the difference in the game as Meridian took the 1-0 win.

They will now go on the road to face Brentsville in the Regional Semifinals next Tuesday. Additionally, tomorrow afternoon both Mustang lacrosse teams will play for a chance to solidify their spot in the Regional Finals. Make sure to come show your support!