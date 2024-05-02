In Memoriam: Amelia Terry Pelon

Amelia Terry Pelon, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2024 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, NC. She was born on August 5, 1945 in Wide Ruins, AZ, making her 78 years old at the time of her passing.

Amelia dedicated her career to public service, serving as a secretary for the U.S. Department of State and later retiring from the Planning Department for the City of Falls Church, VA. Her commitment to her work was evident in her professionalism and dedication throughout her years of service.

Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, Tom Terry and Betty Joe Terry. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Marvin Gilbert Pelon; her two daughters, Nicole Pelon and husband, Garland Wilson, and Brandi Pelon; her son, Matthew Pelon; and her grandchildren, Wynona Finen and Thomas Nattania.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate Amelia’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042.

Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Pelon family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.