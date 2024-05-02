In Memoriam: Racine Anderson

Racine Anderson passed peacefully in her sleep on April 18 in her Falls Church City home at the age of 86. Racine has been a resident of Falls Church since the late 1950s. Racine was preceded in death by her husband, Clark, and two of her daughters, Pamela Anderson Leary, and Denise Anderson Brown. She leaves behind one daughter, Debra Anderson Gee.

Racine had five grandchildren: Rachel Gee Toombs, Christine Gee Olavarria, Casey Leary Stultz, Andy Brown and Barrett Brown. Racine also had five great grandchildren. She worked for the FBI and the US Navy prior to retirement.