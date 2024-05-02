Business News & Notes: May 2-8, 2024

Rumble Ribbon Cutting

The community is invited to join Rumble Boxing Falls Church this afternoon for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The Falls Church Chamber will be joined by members of City Council and the owners for the 6:00 p.m. ceremony in Founders Row followed by a reception and tour. The event kicks off the Grand Opening Weekend, May 2 — 5. Rumble is offering a free class for first timers, refreshments, raffles, exclusive grand opening specials and a semi-annual retail sale.

Ellie Bird Makes Another List

The New York Times has published the list of the 25 best restaurants in the Washington, DC area and Ellie Bird landed the 5th top spot for 2023. Their critic noted the Vietnamese French onion soup, cacio elote, and Rachel’s Chocolate Cake as well as the brunch. Only two others in Northern Virginia made the list: Bostan in Herndon, and Mama Chang in Fairfax.

IRS Resources for National Small Business Week

In support of National Small Business Week, the IRS is promoting their resources to help business owners meet their tax responsibilities. These are accessed through the website at irs.gov/newsroom/small-business-week. The Tax Center is dedicated to small and self-employed businesses with resources and guidance on topics that include Starting a Small Business, Business Structures, and Form 1099-K. The Small Business Administration recognizes the hard work, ingenuity and dedication of small businesses and their contributions to the economy with National Small Business Week.

Transportation Funding Support Needed

The City submitted its Signal Prioritization Project for regional funding consideration as part of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority’s (NVTA) Fiscal Year 2024 to 2029 Six Year Program.

Public comment is open through May 19 and the City would like residents to participate with their support for the project. Provide feedback on the City’s project (CFC-011) here. The City’s Signal Prioritization Project includes installing Transit Signal Priority (TSP) technology at up to seven intersections in the City. Transit Signal Priority will be installed along the future Route 7 BRT route within the City, which mirrors the current 28A bus route.

Hiring Opportunity

Companies are invited to participate in a free Virtual Networking & Hiring Fair featuring transitioning military, veterans, and military spouses. Hosted by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, HIRE VETS NOW, and Fort Belvoir, the Virtual Networking & Hiring Fair will be held on Thursday, May 9. Participants may interview military talent for jobs at all levels, entry-level to cleared, and for all industries. For more information, please contact Stefanie Shepley at sshepley@fceda.org

GDIT Accelerator Program

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has launched a new accelerator program designed to advance digital engineering, advanced simulation and modeling and security monitoring for government systems. The new program builds on GDIT’s digital engineering work for defense initiatives, including a digital infrastructure for the U.S. Space Force and a critical weapons system for the U.S. Air Force. The plan is to offer the Ember accelerator to customers in health care analytics, smart cities and cybersecurity sectors.

Northrop Contract

Northrop Grumman in Falls Church secured a $167.1 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to supply four lot 6 full-rate production Ground-to-Air Task Oriented Radar systems.