Buyers Beware? Local Realtors Weigh In On Settlement

In the wake of the monumental settlement agreement between the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and multiple plaintiffs last month, the real estate market finds itself at a crossroads across the nation, even as the Spring housing market goes into full swing and agents prepare for their busiest time of the year. The $418 million settlement includes sweeping reform to real estate broker commission rules and related terms, with three main changes: buyers and sellers must negotiate their own agent commissions and how they are paid, compensation agreements can no longer be listed in the multiple listing service (MLS), and buyers must sign brokerage agreements before starting to work with an agent.

If the settlement is approved, many are promising a fundamentally reshaped industry as a result, extrapolating its changes and predicting the death of the 6 percent standard commission rate. Some predict this will lower housing prices. Others worry first-time home buyers will no longer be able to come up with the additional cash required to cover agent commission in addition to the existing down payment, neither of which can be financed, which some are suggesting ought to change.

But how does the settlement actually affect the local real estate market? We interviewed several local realtors to ask how they expect the settlement to affect their business, and the industry overall, when it comes into effect this July. Though their opinions varied tremendously, the underlying consensus paints a more nuanced picture for the settlement’s effects here in the DMV.

Albert Bitici, partner and licensed realtor with The Bitici Group, embraces the settlement as a step towards enhanced transparency. He believes that clients who understand the value provided by their agents will continue to compensate accordingly, saying “I expect business as usual as we continue to service our clients at a high level.”

Bitici admits feeling cautious about how the settlement may affect new buyers. “At the moment, the concern is mainly for first-time home buyers who are already facing challenges, with home prices at an all-time high, interest rates over 7 percent, and down payment requirements,” he said. “With the potential of paying compensation to a buyer’s agent, on top of the other expenses to purchase a home, it may become more costly for buyers when purchasing a home.”

Ultimately, Bitici doesn’t foresee much disruption as a result of the changes. “Compensation and fees have always been negotiable,” he said, “so I don’t see a significant shift in how the industry will continue to operate.”

Kathy Pippin, of Kathy Pippin Properties, expressed concerns about the settlement’s ramifications. She worries that the settlement opens up buyers and sellers to unforeseen risks, and questions whether changes will result in the benefits they seek.

If buyers with limited out-of-pocket funds skip listings that aren’t paying buyer’s agent commissions, “those sellers will have a much smaller pool of buyers for their properties, and as a result they might not get the highest price for their property,” Pippin said, “so how does this help sellers?”

If buyers choose to forego an agent to represent them, Pippin said, they are placing their trust in the seller and their agent to do things by-the-book. She said she “can see a host of future lawsuits that buyers may bring to the sellers and their agent,” including claims that proper disclosures weren’t made for hazards including radon gas, lead paint, buried oil tanks, “and all sorts of things a typical consumer might not be aware of when they don’t have their own representation to fight for them.” She warns that Virginia is a “buyer beware” state, where the buyer is almost entirely responsible for researching the property and inspecting for defects, with sellers only minimally required to disclose or cooperate.

Pippin also questioned how omitting buyer agent commission details in MLS listings increases transparency.

Brad Richards, a sales associate with The Doug & Mona Group, views the settlement as a reaffirmation of existing best practices. He emphasizes the importance of early fee discussions and buyer agency agreements, practices already prevalent in the region. Richards believes that the settlement will underscore the value of agent services to consumers, fostering a deeper understanding of their role in real estate transactions.

“I do think [the settlement] improves transparency across the industry, certainly across the country, but it’s important to point out buyer agency agreements have been required in Virginia, Maryland, and DC for years,” Richards said, and as a result doesn’t change the local market significantly. “It is nothing new for the DMV.”

Pam Micciche, realtor and vice president with HBC Group, also underscored the existing requirements in place in the DMV which mitigate the need for significant adjustments as a result of the settlement. “Virginia is one of only 17 states, plus DC, that already has rules and regulations on buyer representation,” she said, so “the aim of these lawsuits was really targeted towards regions which do not have these requirements.”

Though Micciche anticipates heightened transparency nationally as a result of the settlement, she expects only minimal adjustments will be needed locally to align to its specifics. “We here in the DMV do not need to write and implement new regulations from scratch,” she said.

Micciche also emphasized the importance of buyer representation in safeguarding clients’ interests.

“The real estate industry has certainly been in the press with the recent NVAR settlement,” said Tori McKinney, CEO and realtor with Rock Star Realty Group. “KW Metro Center is indeed part of that settlement, I’m happy to talk to anyone who has questions or concerns.”

Though opinions on the settlement’s results varied among the local realtors we spoke to, including several who declined or requested to remain anonymous, there are a few points of consensus.

All realtors emphasized that, for the DMV, buyer agency agreements have been required for years, and contracts have always been negotiable. None believe that home prices will be significantly affected by commission rates, with some predicting that any move to shift the buyer agent commission away from the seller would backfire.

All agreed that the most concerning unknown was the effect of the settlement on first-time home buyers. Lenders don’t finance down payments, which are typically around 10 percent, nor do they finance fees or commissions — if sellers stop paying the buyer agent commission, first-time home buyers will need to come up with an average of 27 percent more cash for the same home. Some are suggesting lenders ought to start financing commissions, though it appears unlikely, as just last week Freddie Mac and Fannie May released a joint statement clarifying their lending guidelines.

As the industry navigates these changes, only time will reveal the full extent of their effects.