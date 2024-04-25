This Week’s FCKLL Report: April 25 – May 1, 2024

By Erika Toman

PICTURED ARE THE Commandos who came away with a 9-0 victory over the Expos. (Photo: Amanda Alderson)

The Commandos (coached by Nick Toman, sponsored by NDI Homes) seized a 9-0 victory over the Expos (coached by Alex Kuczkowski, sponsored by Load Side Electric) this past Saturday evening. The game showcased stellar performances from both teams, but it was the Commandos who emerged victorious, showcasing their offensive might behind an errorless defense.

Caleb Edel of the Commandos ignited the scoreboard in the first inning with a single that brought in the first run of the game. Paul Thiede was dialed in at the plate, leading the Commandos with three runs batted in. Edel continued his offensive onslaught adding two more hits, while Will Schiffer and Connor Webb each contributed two hits. Logan Pinkerton, Lincoln Thor, Evan Toman, and Dante Wiltz each contributed hits for the Commandos.

Pitching proved to be a stronghold for the Commandos, as Hayes Vaughan and Will Schiffer showcased their skills on the mound. Vaughan, the starting pitcher, delivered a stellar performance, allowing only one hit over two innings while striking out three batters. Schiffer took over for the next four innings in relief, surrendering just one hit while striking out three, as well.

Despite a valiant effort from the Expos, who saw solid pitching performances from Mikey Baltrym and Max Caddy, who combined to strike out five batters. Devin Karnik was a standout performer for the Expos with two hits. The Expos’ defense showed resilience, turning two double plays and executing two pick-offs at second base, with Baltrym and Caddy combining for one double play and Calvin Heath and Phillip DeWolf combining for the other.

FCKLL Majors Season Standings (as of April 15):

Expos • 4-3 (sponsored by Load Side Electric)

Commandos • 3-4 (sponsored by NDI Custom Homes)

TBD • 5-2 (sponsored by RPI Advisors)

Little City Legends • 3-4 (sponsored by Kirk’s Army)

We Show Speed • 4-3 (sponsored by Beyer Volvo)

Clouds • 2-5 (sponsored by Evergreene Homes)

The action continues this week. You can view the schedule and game locations at www.fckll.org. All are welcome to come cheer the kids on!