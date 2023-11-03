Meridian Field Hockey Begins Playoff Run, Football Earns Big Win

The fall sports season is coming to a close at Meridian High School, with the golf and cheer squads having now concluded their campaigns while all others with the lone exception of football have begun their respective postseasons. Most notably, field hockey – which completed its regular season undefeated at 16-0 – snagged wins over Culpeper County on Thursday and then Maggie Walker on Monday, both at home and both by a final score of 1-0 in order to advance to the Regional Finals this coming Thursday.

Meanwhile the football team celebrated Senior Night this past Friday as the boys took on Warren County, and they won 28-7 to improve their record to 4-5. They’ll play their regular season finale this Friday at Fauquier, and then hopefully compete in a playoff game the following week. Regardless, it’s been an impressive season of growth for the Mustangs, who only won once in 2022 and have improved throughout the year.

The Mustangs defeated Warren County, 28-7 at home on Friday night, improving their record to 4-5. They play their final game Friday at Fauquier. (Photo: Gary Mester)

Both the boys’ and the girls’ cross country teams competed in the District Championship at Sherando High School last Wednesday, and came away with some very impressive results. The boys placed second overall in the district while the girls were third, with Molly Moore placing fourth individually to lead the girls and Tucker Albaugh coming in seventh for the boys. Both teams will now travel to Pole Green Park this week for the Region 3B Tournament, with a bid in State Finals up for grabs.

Volleyball did not play this week, as they prepare for their regional playoff run that will begin with a matchup at Fauquier. The girls have been hot as of late and look to carry their momentum into the postseason.

