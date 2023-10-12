Unity at FCCPS School Board Candidate Forum

From left [seated], Erin Gill, Amie Murphy, Bethany Henderson, Jerrod Anderson. Standing in rear, from left, Meridian PTSA President Tara Villano, Citizens for a Better City President Hal Lippman, and CBC correspondent Sally Ekfelt. (Photo: Nicholas F. Benton) One of the most popular words heard Wednesday night at the Falls Church School Board Candidate Forum was “echo” as in “I echo what Bethany said,” (Jerrod F. Anderson), “I echo what Amie said,” (Bethany R. Henderson) and “I echo Jerry’s remarks” (Amie S. Murphy).

The three are uncontested candidates running for three slots who agreed on mostly everything at the forum, hosted by the PTAs at Falls Church Elementary and Mary Ellen Henderson Middle, the PTSA at Meridian High and Citizens For a Better City.

About 20 citizens turned out at Meridian to hear the candidates deliver opening statements, answer questions from moderator and former School Board member Erin Gill, and questions from the audience before finishing the evening with closing statements.

They all agree that banned books should not be banned, and as for critical race theory, Anderson said, “We need to educate students completely…students are learners here.”

Murphy said, “We should be teaching our kids to be critical thinkers and with that, we need to tell the whole story in history [which is] fluid. We should be telling the good and the bad stories that are part of our past.”

Henderson agreed “with everything” about CRT which Murphy and Anderson said, adding: “We should be empowering teachers to teach all the facts.”

An audience member wanted to know whether new construction in Falls Church is a safety hazard for children who walk and bike to school.

Henderson wondered how many construction zones children have to cross to get to school. The candidates agreed that it is up to Falls Church City Council to monitor infrastructure. Murphy said she and her family are all cyclists, and she welcomes more bike lanes which would help fight climate change, a term unheard during the evening in the school filled with huge displays on the walls about the Earth and the importance of protecting it.

The candidates support delaying school opening times which would help improve child care matters, equity, and Murphy said, “It is better for children.”

As for security in schools, Anderson said all parents have concerns, but that Falls Church does a good job. Henderson mentioned the importance of recruiting and retaining good teachers.

For other jurisdictions with enviable programs which could be implemented in Falls Church, Murphy mentioned Fairfax County’s middle school sports program which has recently been launched.

In today’s turbulent society, all expressed support for tolerance and inclusion. Henderson praised a recent Falls Church LGBTQ program

Anderson closed the evening with his belief that “it is important to keep open communication going [and] …to listen. if you don’t listen, you cannot improve.” He invited the audience to contact him later with questions which they had submitted for the forum on index cards and pencils handed out by the sponsors.

He is currently a member of the school board, appointed last winter by the board to fill the vacated seat of Phil Reitinger. Then the School Board considered the applications of all three present candidates, urging Murphy and Henderson to run for the board this fall.

Murphy is an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice who moved here with her family seven years ago from Pittsburg.

Anderson is a health statistician who came here with his family five years ago from Jackson, Tennessee where he worked for Memphis schools nearby. Henderson calls herself a “social impact leader” who’s an attorney, pro bono CEO with decades of experience “converting vision to impact.” All have children attending Falls Church City schools.

Meridian High School senior Isabella Villano and her father Peter Villano were time keepers who did not limit speech to those who went over their allotted 60 seconds to answer each question. From a side table they flashed 20-second warning signs and “stop” in large letters to the candidates.

Early voting is underway now at City Hall, 300 Park Avenue, where a drop mailbox for by-mail ballots is available. Early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Virginia law does not permit the listing of political party affiliation for school board candidates. If elected, the trio will serve terms of four years each.

Author Patricia Leslie