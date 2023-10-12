Meridian Field Hockey Now 12-0, Football Looks to Bounce Back

Mhs field hockey continues to roll on, as the girls are now 12-0 with dominant victories last week against Liberty and Brentsville, winning 6-0 in both. (Photo: Carol Sly)

The fall sports season is now entering its home stretch at Meridian High School, with the golf team concluding its campaign this week and several others following close behind. Football came home from three consecutive road games, looking to upset Kettle Run, but it was not to be as the shorthanded squad was decimated by a score of 61-6 without starting QB Cruz Ruoff and TE Luke Russell. The now 2-4 Mustangs will have a chance to bounce back this Friday as they host Manassas Park.

On the plus side, field hockey continues to roll on, as the girls are now 12-0 with dominant victories this past week against Liberty on Tuesday and at Brentsville on Thursday, winning 6-0 in both. They’ll be on the road for the rest of their regular season, facing Fauquier and Jackson-Reed this week, but they’ll be back at home for what looks to be a lengthy playoff run later this month.

Volleyball’s losing streak extended to five as they fell 3-2 at Warren County on Tuesday, but then they got back in the win column by sweeping Liberty in three sets on Thursday. That puts the girls at 5-11 for the year, and they’ll host Brentsville this Thursday to look to start a new string of wins in what’s been a streaky season.

Cross Country participated in a couple meetings this past week, traveling to Fauquier County to face off against James Wood and Skyline in addition to the hosts. Both teams finished second to Fauquier, Molly Moore leading the girls as she finished second overall, while Joseph Ziayee led six Mustang boys in the overall top 15. Then the crew headed to Gettysburg over the weekend to compete against a host of Pennsylvania squads, with the boys finishing ninth and the girls 16th. Joseph Ziayee and Tucker Albaugh were respectively 29th and 30th overall while Katherine Steyn led the way for the girls in 80th. Both teams will conclude their regular season this coming Saturday at the Third Battle Invitational.

Finally, cheer competed at Liberty-Bealeton on Wednesday and at Deep Run on Saturday this past week, and will have another busy week as they’re set to take part in their next competition at Skyline. Results from those meetings were not known at time of publication.

Author Ryan McCafferty