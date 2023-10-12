School News: October 12 – 18

Justice HS to Host Free Community Service Fair

On Saturday, October 14 from 9:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. at the Justice High School Parking lot, Justice High School will be holding a free community service fair for recycling.

Three stations will be set up to drop off and collect electronics, paper/sensitive documents and bicycles. Drivers will remain in their vehicles and follow the route to each station as directed by student and adult volunteers. Donations for the Athletics and Activities programs will be gladly accepted on site.

Bike, Walk, Roll to School Day a Success

Wednesday morning, the weather was perfect for the many students who chose to bike, walk, or roll to school. Dozens of students participated in the two “Bike Bus” routes and met up with others to ride together. The Meridian Bike Club hosted a welcoming committee/tune-up station at the MHS entrance for the riders arriving on bicycles. They tuned the bikes up with the equipment provided by an FCEF Supergrant. Thanks to the Health & Wellness Advisory Committee, Bike Falls Church, Falls Church Police Department, and parents/community members who helped ensure our students had a fun and safe ride to and from school.

Dozens of students participated in two “bike bus” routes during Bike, Walk, Roll to School Day, meeting up at designated locations to ride together. (Photo: FCCPS)

Mustangs Field Hockey Celebrates Six Seniors

On Tuesday, October 3, Meridian Field Hockey celebrated their six outstanding seniors with a 6-0 win over district rivals Liberty High School. After seniors and their families took the field to be recognized, the game started with Delaney Flanagan scoring the first goal, assisted by Lila Deering. The players warmed up and pulled ahead quickly in the second quarter, with senior Cassie DuBois scoring, followed by Lucy Hladky and Cailyn Murphy. The seniors continued to make their mark in the third quarter, with goals scored by Cassie DuBois and Caroline Carmody. Seniors Briana Corry and Amelie Goesch earned another shutout victory, keeping the Eagles at bay with one save recorded. Meridian remains undefeated with an 11-0 record and will play away at Brentsville on Thursday.

Anatomy & Physiology Partners Wanted

Meridian High School students in the Human Anatomy & Physiology class are given the opportunity to shadow a profession related to the human body for 5+ hours and make a visual diary of their experience. Please sign up at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc6WQ3ANXD6nSAaet96QzRYWS8HSc2LMz8zhufQ2T0cnLKdiQ/viewform if any medical, dental, fitness, or wellness practice would be interested in hosting a student. Contact Teacher Kish Rafique at rafiquek@fccps.org with questions.

Support MHS TV by Buying Merch

Please help MHS TV fulfill its goal of selling at least 40 shirts. They are raising funds to support their programming and equipment. Buy a grey hoodie and black T-shirt at customink.com/g/fwe0-00cs-xz8f. The deadline to order is Saturday, October 14.

Dr. David Jeck (right) began his first day as Interim Head of Secondary schools yesterday. Teachers and staff extended a warm welcome to him this week. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)

MHS Band Students Ready to Work

Have any leaves that need raking? Kids that need babysitting? Garden that needs tending? A neighborhood concert you’d like musicians to play? Then consider hiring a Meridian High School musician to get the job done.

As part of the MUSIC Days fundraiser, from October 21 through December 3 Meridian High School musicians will be out in the community working to earn money for their once-in-a-lifetime trip to play at Carnegie Hall in New York City in April. All proceeds from these jobs goes directly to help pay for their spring trip to the Big Apple where they will play on stage at Carnegie and in a band exchange program with an arts high school in Brooklyn, NY. Let the capable, hardworking NYC-bound musicians help with odd jobs this fall.

For more information or to place a job request, visit: forms.gle/JqoAvJXJzwHDF8Ww5 or email musicdaysgmhs@gmail.com.

Youth Night a Hit at Mustangs Football

Friday night was Youth Night at the Meridian Mustangs Football game. The weather was perfect for the community-building event. The crowd was thrilled to hear the Mt. Daniel 2nd graders sing the National Anthem with the high school and middle school choirs. The youth participants of the recent Cheer Clinic cheered alongside the high school cheer team.

The football team lost a challenging game, but the team is ready to take on Manassas Park at home on Friday. Don’t miss this Friday night’s homecoming game.

Board Receives Annual School Action Reports

On Tuesday night, the Falls Church School Board held its monthly meeting. School leaders presented the annual School Action Reports, while a Spotlight on Team FCCPS video delved into the recent achievements of the 5-year Strategic Plan. The Board also designated October as Bullying Prevention, Filipino-American Heritage, and Italian-American Heritage Month. Public feedback was welcomed, and the session celebrated the latest inductees into the Virginia School Board Association Media Honor Roll. A decision regarding the allocation of a portion of last year’s budget surplus for Meridian Baseball field improvements was postponed. The Board will revisit the matter in a Work Session in two weeks, allowing time for additional input from the community and potential vendors.

School Board Chairs to Hold ‘Office Hours’

FCCPS School Board Chair Laura Downs and Vice-Chair Tate Gould will hold “office hours” at Lazy Mike’s (7049 Leesburg Pike) on Monday, October 16, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Parents, students, teachers, staff, and community members may drop by (no registration required) to ask questions and offer feedback in a casual environment. As this will not be a private setting, community members who prefer to have a private exchange with the School Board can locate members’ email addresses online at fccps.org/page/school-board.

The FCEPTA Book Fair Coming Soon

The FCEPTA Book Fair is from October 16 until October 20 at Oak Street Elementary School. Proceeds of book sales benefit all three elementary libraries. They have many options for kids of all ages, including middle schoolers.

Shopping times for in-person family shopping: is from October 17 to October 19 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.; student in-school shopping is October 18 to October 19 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and October 20 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m.