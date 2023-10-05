Senator Dick Saslaw’s Richmond Report: October 5-11, 2023

Last week, we narrowly avoided a government shutdown as the deadline to pass a funding agreement in Washington rapidly approached. House Democrats and Republicans reached a tentative bipartisan agreement, but a small group of far-right Republicans were unsatisfied with the deal. They demanded their extreme terms be met and threatened to force a government shutdown.

A government shutdown is a nightmare scenario for those of us immediately south of the Potomac. Because of our proximity to Washington, we have a significantly higher proportion of federal workers and contractors. Not to mention, Virginia as a whole is home to numerous military bases like Quantico and Norfolk––the largest naval base in the world. A government shutdown would mean those working for these institutions would not receive a paycheck until a budget agreement could be reached. To put this in perspective, members of our armed services would continue to sacrifice their lives without any compensation. A government shutdown would be nothing less than disastrous for Virginia.

After a series of intense negotiations, Republicans agreed to temporarily fund the government through November 17. Conveniently, that places the next potential shutdown after the state elections here in Virginia. In other words, Republicans will be able to avoid any electoral consequences for their inability to govern. It is unfortunate that a small minority of Republican extremists have the power to obstruct our government processes and create chaos. For now, the federal government will continue to operate as is for the next 45 days. My hope is that both sides can come to an agreement before the November deadline.

With the crisis in our nation’s capital averted, for now, Virginia’s economy remains steady. In September, members of the Senate Finance Committee received a briefing from Virginia’s Secretary of Finance. According to his briefing, our revenue numbers are on target for this time of year, unemployment remains low at 2.5 percent, and the inflation of goods has weakened substantially. In other words, Virginia’s economy is strong. However, some economists are still predicting yet another hike in interest rates, and the risk of recession still remains high. Staying up to date on economic indicators is a critical part of determining Virginia’s fiscal outlook for the near future.

Staying current on these economic trends is especially important this year, since in January the new members of the Senate Finance Committee will begin to craft the 2024-2026 biennial budget. But first, this December, Governor Youngkin will reveal a budget proposal of his own, guiding his party’s fiscal priorities for the next two years. The majority party in both the House of Delegates and Senate will provide budget proposals of their own, which will be reconciled through negotiations.

The next biennial budget is yet another reason why this year’s elections are so important. Whichever party wins the majority this November will set the economic course for Virginia’s future. The next members of the Senate Finance Committee will determine how much we spend on our public schools, how much money to give for transportation projects, and where to invest in our social services.

We know if we give that choice to Republicans, our public school funding will be redirected to private education opportunities and tax cuts will be prioritized for the wealthy and corporations. At a time when both our K-12 schools and higher education institutions are in need of better funding, we cannot allow Republicans to have unfettered control over the budget process.

There are less than five weeks left until the election on November 7, and early voting has already started. Between now and November 4, you can visit your local registrar’s office to vote in person. If you prefer to vote absentee, you can request a mail-in ballot by October 27.

Democrats are incredibly motivated for November, as we are reporting strong fundraising numbers across the Commonwealth. Our message to voters is clear: Virginians reject the ideas of extreme Republicans. With roughly one month until the election, we need to keep the momentum for our Democratic candidates going.

I’d like to conclude this month’s column by recognizing one of Northern Virginia’s finest—Representative Jennifer Wexton. A few weeks ago, she announced this will be her final term in office. She received a heartbreaking medical diagnosis and has made the tough decision to end her career in politics. I had the privilege of serving with Jennifer when she joined the Virginia Senate in 2014. She worked tirelessly to bring change to her district and provide for the people of Virginia. Her positive spirit and steadfast voice will be missed in Washington.

Author Dick Saslaw Dick Saslaw represents the 35th District in the Virginia State Senate. He may be emailed at district35@senate.virginia.gov.