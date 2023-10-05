School News and Notes: Oct 5-11, 2023

Meridian Freshmen, Henry Riegler and Luke Yarroll playing for their neighbors to raise money for a band trip to Carnegie Hall in NYC. To donate: bandboostersfcc.org/product/mhs-band-trip-to-nyc/28 (Photo: Sue Johnson)

Jeck Appointed Interim Head of Secondary Schools

Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) welcomed Dr. David Jeck as the new Interim Head of Secondary Schools, effective October 9, for the remainder of the school year.

Dr. Jeck is recognized for his extensive experience in various educational leadership roles, having served as the Superintendent of both Fauquier County Public Schools and Greene County Public Schools.

Superintendent Noonan is confident that Dr. Jeck’s commitment to educational excellence and equity and his proven leadership will be invaluable to FCCPS, aligning seamlessly with our values and mission.

Additionally, FCCPS plans to commence a national/international search for the next Head of Secondary Schools after the first of the year.

Meridian Scholastic Bowl Team Competes on It’s Academic

Last weekend, the Meridian Scholastic Bowl team competed on “It’s Academic” — the nation’s longest-running high school television quiz show. Led by seniors Simone Hanibal, Riley Chirico, and Avery Pike, the Mustangs faced off against Montgomery Blair and Wheaton High Schools, both out of Maryland. To find out how Meridian did, you can check out the episode, airing on WETA at 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on October 28.

Five Seniors Achieve National Merit Commended Status

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. Approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program each year. Students are administered the Preliminary SAT during grades 9-11 in October each year. Only scores from the 11th-grade year are eligible for the academic competition. National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) officials released the names of more than 34,000 Commended students in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Meridian High School is honored to announce the following seniors who were recognized on September 27th as Commended students in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program:

Carson Ramey

Riley Chirico

Ella Huang

Giselle Cowan

Maureen Tremblay

Meridian HS Wins USA Region Award for Education Design

Meridian High School won the Best of Region: USA award in the 2023 Shaw Contract Design Awards Education category. The school has a flexible and sustainable design that supports personalized learning and collaboration. The design was done by Stantec, a global firm, with the school district and the community. The award had over 650 entries from 40 countries. Meridian High School will compete for the Global Award later this year.

Mickey Concert Delights Audience

On Sunday, the Henderson and Meridian choruses entertained the crowd with a selection of their favorite Disney songs!

On Sunday, the Henderson and Meridian choruses entertained the crowd with a selection of their favorite Disney songs!