Letters to Editor: October 5-11, 2023

Labor Day Kicks Off Fall Election Campaigns

Editor,

On reading the front-page story in the Falls Church News-Press for September 7 – 13, “Labor Day Kicks Off Fall Election Campaigns,” I was surprised when Mr. Benton wrote, “…and Senator-elect Saddam Salim who will replace him (State Sen. Dick Saslaw) in January after an upset victory in the primary in June.” As I recall, and confirmed with the Falls Church Office of Voter Registration and Elections, there is indeed an election for Virginia State Senate District #37 on November 7 between Messrs. Salim and Reid. Until then, there is no “senator elect.”

-John Crihfield