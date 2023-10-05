What Do You Know About Strokes? World Stroke Day is October 29

Program participants at Stroke Comeback Center pose for a group photo. Participants include survivors of all ages and backgrounds. (Photo: Stroke Comeback Center)

By: Suzanne Coyle

You may think having a stroke is something that only happens to older adults, but a stroke can occur in anyone at any time. World Stroke Day is October 29, an opportunity to improve public awareness and understanding of stroke with a focus on stroke prevention, symptom awareness, and the needs of stroke survivors.

According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is the number 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. Despite the high rate of stroke, many Americans know little about this medical emergency. To address this concern, in 2021 the state-wide Stroke Smart Virginia public health initiative began with the goal of improving the public’s ability to recognize the signs and symptoms of stroke and the importance of early 911 activation. Falls Church City was an early adopter of this campaign and became a Stroke Smart City in April 2022. Fairfax County became a Stroke Smart County in May 2023.

What is a stroke?

A stroke is an interruption to the blood supply in the brain for any period of time. Ischemic strokes occur when a blood vessel becomes blocked, stopping the flow of blood to the brain. This is the most common type of stroke. Hemorrhagic strokes occur when a blood vessel ruptures, causing bleeding in the brain.

A Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA or “mini-stroke”) is a temporary blockage of a blood vessel in the brain. Since it does not cause permanent damage they are often ignored. A TIA is a serious medical emergency. Someone who experiences a TIA is ten times more likely to have a major stroke. It is a warning sign that should be carefully addressed by survivors and their physicians.

Who is at risk of having a stroke?

While stroke risk increases with age, strokes can — and do — happen at any age. Strokes occur in both men and women and all race/ethnic groups. While some risk factors are out of our control, 80 percent of strokes are preventable. Some people are at higher risk than others for stroke, including people with atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is a heart rhythm disorder, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, or diabetes.

Stroke prevention begins with a healthy lifestyle. You can minimize your risk of stroke by not smoking or using tobacco products, maintaining healthy blood pressure and cholesterol, and controlling diabetes. Nearly one in four strokes occur in individuals who have had a previous stroke. It is essential for stroke survivors to work closely with their physicians to minimize the risk of future strokes.

How do you recognize a stroke?

You can learn to recognize the warning signs and symptoms of stroke with the acronym BE FAST. Be on the lookout for any of these sudden changes:

B – BALANCE – sudden difficulty with balance,

E – EYES – blurred, double, or loss of vision in one or both eyes,

F – FACE – drooping on one side of the face or an uneven smile,

A – ARMS – sudden weakness or numbness in one arm,

S – SPEECH – slurred speech or difficulty using the correct word or thinking of words,

T – TIME – if you notice even one of these symptoms, immediately call 911.

If a person experiences even one symptom of a stroke, it is important to immediately call 911. Do not wait. Calling 911 allows first responders to begin life-saving treatment before arriving at the hospital. Immediate medical treatment is essential to minimize the long-term effects of stroke and potentially prevent death. Patients who arrive at the emergency room within three to four hours of the onset of symptoms have the best access to life-saving treatments and better long-term outcomes.

What happens after a stroke?

SURVIVORS AT Stroke Comeback Center working on improving hand strength and coordination after stroke. (Photo: Stroke Comeback Center)

Recovery from a stroke is possible and can continue for as long as the survivor has access to meaningful therapeutic services. Rehabilitation with physical, occupational, and speech therapy may begin in the hospital and continue once a survivor returns home with outpatient therapy at a local hospital or clinic. However, the potential for continued recovery often extends far beyond what is covered by traditional health insurance.

For survivors in the greater Washington, DC area, the nonprofit organization Stroke Comeback Center provides affordable, ongoing services for stroke survivors and their families throughout their recoveries. Programs are offered virtually and in-person at centers in Vienna, Virginia and Rockville, Maryland. Small group classes address communication, cognitive, and physical changes that can occur as the result of stroke or other brain trauma. Survivors are able to join these programs at any point in their recovery and, most importantly, regardless of their ability to pay for these services.

How you can help!

• Learn the BE FAST acronym and call 911 at the first sign of stroke.

• Learn more about the Stroke Smart Virginia initiative and how you can spread stroke awareness by visiting www.vdh.virginia.gov/stroke/stroke-smart-virginia

• Support stroke survivors and spread stroke awareness in your community by participating in the Virtual Stroke Comeback Trail 5K Run/Walk/Roll in recognition of World Stroke Day. Learn more at www.strokecomebackcenter.org.