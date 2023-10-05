Meridian Field Hockey Reaches 10-0, Football and Volleyball Look to Regroup

The girls’ field hockey team at Meridian High School came firing out of the gates and still hasn’t let up, as the team has now reached double-digit victories without a single loss and has only had two goals scored against them throughout the entire season. This week’s victim of the Mustang buzzsaw was Heritage, who fell 2-0 on Thursday, and the girls will now look to defend home turf against Liberty before going on what will amazingly be their first road trip of the season (their only previously scheduled road game was canceled).

Football, meanwhile, has now concluded its three-game stretch away from Falls Church as they faced off against James Wood on Friday, and lost 16-28. They’ve yet to win in two district matchups, but will have their first home game since August this week as they host Kettle Run and look to improve back to .500 on the season.

Finally, volleyball saw a setback this past week after bouncing back from their 0-6 start to the year with four consecutive wins. They lost in three sets at Fauquier on Tuesday and then came home to host Skyline, who they fell to in four sets. The Mustangs have now lost four straight, continuing their bizarre season of alternating long streaks of both wins and losses, and they’ll look to start a new stretch of wins this week as they play at Warren County and then come home to host Liberty.

Results from all other sports were unfortunately unable to be obtained this week.

Author Ryan McCafferty