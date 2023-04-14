Meridian Boys Lacrosse Back in Win Column

After taking their first loss of the season to Alexandria City on Tuesday, the Meridian boys’ lacrosse team was determined for a return to form as they hosted Liberty of Bealeton on Thursday night, for the third of four straight home matchups. Things got off to a bit of a rough start as Liberty opened the scoring just over 90 seconds in, and then the visitors were also the first to both two and three goals, answering respective tallies from Grady Jinks and Daniel Oppenheimer to lead 3-2 late in the second quarter. But then the Mustangs got two scores in a span of seven seconds as Will Jacobson gave them their first lead of the game at 4-3, a lead they took into halftime.

Meridian extended its scoring run in the third quarter by scoring three more times unanswered, including tallies five seconds apart from Carter Williams and Jacobson, who earned his second of the evening. Liberty responded late in the period, but two more Mustang goals – both from Dean Zike – put this one away as the home team won 9-6.

With the win, Meridian now sits at 4-1 on the season, with three games in three days awaiting them next week between Wednesday and Friday. They’ll host Independence before going on the road to play Washington-Liberty and Sidwell Friends.