Mason Welcomes Home Final 4 Star Tony Skinn

Photos: Courtesy Mason Athletics

FAIRFAX, Va. Monday, April 10 – George Mason University today welcomed Tony Skinn as its 12th head coach in its men’s basketball program history, at a press conference Monday. A former GMU star player, Skinn brings a history of winning traditions.

A DMV native, Skinn was a star on the 2005-2006 Mason Final Four team. As a player he was an all Colonial Athletic Conference member, an Olympian and an assistant coach at major programs such as Ohio State, Seton Hall and the University of Maryland.

Skinn follows on the heels of former head coach Kim English, who is departing for Providence. Skinn said he is looking to “bring back the magic” to Mason. He emphasized that his teams will play defense and trap. Part of bringing that winning culture back to Fairfax, Tony stated his “non-negotiables are attitude, a positive mindset, commitment, class and family.”

Skinn was a tough and competitive player for the Patriots. As he and his staff look to build a new team and culture, they will seek to recruit that same tough mindset out of the D.C. metro area.

The DMV is among if not the best area for high school basketball in the country. Young players are tough and well coached, giving them a leg up on their competition entering college basketball. These are the types of players that led Mason to the Final Four and the young adults Tony looks to bring back to Mason.

Skinn brings with him a wealth of knowledge, having played for a Final Four team coached by Jim Larrañaga and having coached under Kevin Willard at Seton Hall, Chris Holtmann at Ohio State and again under Willard at Maryland. Skinn’s connections run deep, and he will look to use them this off season when building his program.

He comes with energy, a tireless work ethic and winning ways. He is a Patriot through and through. When asked what it means to be back in Fairfax,he said “It’s a dream come true.” As the summer circuit kicks into full swing, Skinn and his coaches will look to hit the ground running.

Stay up to date throughout the summer as the News-Press will have all the important news regarding what’s happening in Fairfax with the GMU men’s basketball program.