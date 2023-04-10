Meridian Baseball Dominant in Early Season Tournament Win

The Meridian boys’ baseball team continued its hot start to the 2023 season this week by winning three games in four days to win the Grant & Danny Spring Showcase tournament, sponsored by 106.7 The Fan’s popular radio show. They defeated Potomac, Annandale, and Thomas Jefferson, all by ten runs, and now sit at 7-1 for the season with the lone loss coming against Wakefield on March 27th.

The Mustangs beat Potomac 14-4 on Saturday, April 1st, their only home game of the tournament. Grant Greiner’s 5 RBI led the way, and then as they traveled to Annandale on Monday, Greiner — who pitched a perfect game earlier in the year — did the heavy lifting on the mound with a no-hitter in a 10-0 victory. Then on Tuesday, Meridian played Thomas Jefferson in Dumfries and won 11-1, on the back of Zander Greene’s 3 hits.

Greiner was named tournament MVP while Greene, along with Josh Wattles, Mason Duval, and Alessio Azimipour were all named to the all-tournament team. The Mustangs will now get to enjoy their spring break, and will be back on the field on April 13th when they visit Washington-Liberty.