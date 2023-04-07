Business News & Notes: April 6th -12th

Northern Virginia to Benefit from GO Grants

Gov. Youngkin approved state GO grants of $8.1 to boost the economy and workforce development across the state. Of the 17 projects, nearly $4.8 million will fund two Virginia Tech projects, once of which will build a talent pipeline for emerging the nanotechnology industry in Northern Virginia and another to transition to green hydrogen production in Hampton Roads. The Northern Virginia project will connect higher education institutions with existing state-wide nanotechnology facilities to a main hub at Virginia Tech by an advanced cloud-based system. Under this project, 600 students will receive training, 500 certificates will be awarded, and 80 internships will be created.

GDIT Lands $1.8B Army Contract

The U.S. Army has awarded a $1.8 billion contract to General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc. (GDIT). Under the contract, GDIT will provide flight simulation training services through March 2035 with locations and funding to be determined.

Last Call Nominations: Women in Leadership

Virginia Business Magazine is seeking nominations due at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, for women leaders to feature in the July issue of Virginia Business. Nominees must be in C-suite or senior executive level positions or be owners or co-owners of a business in order to be considered. Previous winners of the Virginia Business Women in Leadership Awards are not eligible.