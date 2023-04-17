Meridian Boys Soccer Returns from Break, Dominates in Shutout

The Meridian High boys’ soccer team played on Friday night for the first time since March, playing host to Liberty of Bealeton as they looked to improve upon their 3-1 record. There were scattered showers throughout the evening, but the game was played as scheduled anyway, and Yanek Guziewski opened the scoring about ten minutes in to give the Mustangs the first lead. Lucas Borg then doubled that lead with two minutes to go in the half, converting on a penalty kick, and the home team didn’t let up after the break, getting two tallies from Alex Gardner and then a fifth from Felix Green to cap it off. Goaltender Inigo Diz did the rest of the work, and Meridian convincingly won 5-0.

The Mustangs will play again on Monday as they visit Tuscarora, and then they’ll return home on Tuesday to host division rival Warren County.