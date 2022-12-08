News & Notes: December 8th – 14th

McLean Project for the Arts to Open Winter Exhibitions

McLean Project for the Arts will open its winter exhibitions—In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works (Emerson Gallery) and Trees on the Edge: Artwork in Layered Paper by Ronni Jolles (Atrium Gallery) — on December 9th, 2022. Both shows will run through February 18th, 2023, with an Opening Exhibition Reception presented by The Mather on Friday, December 9th, 2022 from 7-9pm. RSVP here (www.tinyurl.com/mpawinterexhibits).

The Atrium Gallery exhibit (Trees on the Edge) will be available for viewing during McLean Community Center operating hours. In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works will be open for visitors Tuesdays through Fridays from 1:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.

Nominations Open for Small Business Awards

The Washington Metropolitan Area District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has opened nominations for the 2023 National Small Business Week (NSBW) awards program. The National Small Business Week awards issued through the Washington Metropolitan Area District Office include the following categories: Small Business Person of the Year, Northern Virginia (as well as one each, in Suburban Maryland and Washington, DC); Graduate of the Year, Small Business Exporter of the Year; Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year; Small Business Subcontractor of the Year; Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award; and Woman’s Business Center (WBC) of the Year. To access forms, criteria, and instructions for submitting a nomination package, please visit https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/awards. All nominations must be submitted online by December 8, 2022.

Winter Lantern Festival Debuts for Holiday Season

Winter Lantern Festival will debut a spectacular holiday light adventure at the Lerner Town Square in Tysons starting December 16 through February 12th. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group, Winter Lantern Festival will feature a total of over 10,000 of LED Chinese-inspired artisan lanterns, along with live performances and on-site food vendors.

Winter Lantern Festival will feature over ten thousand handmade Chinese lanterns created by over one hundred artists, illuminated by LED lights that can reach up to 30 feet high across 60 acres. Located in the Lerner Town Square at 8025 Galleria Drive, Tysons.

Grace Christian Academy Offers Free Showing of Film

Grace Christian Academy will offer a community screening of “Screenagers NEXT CHAPTER: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience”—a film that examines the science behind teen’s emotional challenges, the interplay of social media, and most importantly, what can be done in our schools and homes to help them build crucial skills to navigate stress, anxiety, and depression in the digital age.

In “Screenagers NEXT CHAPTER,” the film follows Delaney as she finds herself at a loss on how to help her own teens as they struggle with their emotional wellbeing. She sets out to understand these challenges in our current screen-filled society, and how we, as parents and educators, can empower teens to overcome mental health challenges and build emotional agility, communication savvy, and stress resilience.

Immediately following the film, Grace Christian Academy’s school counselor, Renae Smith, will lead a discussion with parents, kids, teens, and educators about the impacts of screen time. She will offer real-life solutions for families.

Arlington Chorale to Host Festive Celebration

Celebrate the holiday season with the Arlington Chorale! Featuring John Rutter’s Magnificat and Kirke Mechem’s Seven Joys of Christmas, one will hear some familiar Christmas carols, as well as beautiful music with hints of tango, musical theatre, and jazz. Accompanied by a chamber orchestra of local professional players, the Chorale’s concert will also feature the talents of soprano Helena Colindres. After the performance, guests are invited to join downstairs for a reception with light refreshments. It’s a special community event one won’t want to miss. Tickets are $20 for adults and free for children under 12. Please join on Saturday, December 10 at 5:00 p.m. at Westover Baptist Church.

Creative Cauldron Receives ArtsFairfax Project Grant

Creative Cauldron was awarded an FY2003 ArtsFairfax Project Support Grant to support “Artes Para Todos,” an initiative that provides young people attending Fairfax County Title One schools year-round after school drama and arts workshops. The project specifically reaches English learners and young people from homes where Spanish is the first language spoken. In addition to the after-school workshops, participating students and their families receive complimentary tickets to Creative Cauldron’s family-friendly productions throughout the year, and students are offered free or reduced tuition for spring break and summer camps.

Creative Cauldron’s project partners for “Artes Para Todos” are Second Story, a local non-profit serving at-risk youth in Fairfax County, and Westlawn Elementary School, a Title One School where 75 percent of the students are from households where English is spoken as a second language.

The “Artes Para Todos” project is part of Creative Cauldron’s JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) goals to reach a wider, more diverse sector of its community. Creative Cauldron also received a Community Fund for Northern Virginia Ross Roberts Fund for the Arts grant to support these goals over the next few years.

Jingle in the Season with the Alexandria Symphony

The Alexandria Symphony Orchestra (ASO) will present a holiday program, “Jingle!” Saturday, December 17, 2022 (7:30 p.m.) at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center and Sunday, December 18, 2022 (3:00 p.m.) at the George Washington Masonic Memorial.

Adult prices for single tickets start at $20, and all tickets for youth are priced at $5, making ASO concerts affordable for families. Military, senior and group discounts are also available in select sections. Seating is very limited at the George Washington Masonic Memorial and is almost sold out, so book tickets early. Visit www.alexsym.org or call (703) 548-0885 for more information.

“A Little Christmas in the Little City” Coming Soon

“Little Christmas” is a family friendly event with a live petting zoo, holiday craft stations for kids, munchies from a food truck, and cups of cocoa around a warm fire. Children can participate in a service project assembling weekend backpack meals for local food insecure students (which will be donated to the Food for Others Power Pack Program). This event is free and open to all, and will be held at Christ Crossman Church on Saturday, December 10th from 2:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. So stop by, warm up, and share some cheer and joy! For more information contact the church office at 703-532-4026 or email office@christcrossman.org.

1st Stage Performs “The Rainmaker” until December 11

1st Stage is performing The Rainmaker, written by N. Richard Nash and directed by Deidra LaWan Starnes through December 11, 2022.

The Rainmaker stars Tamieka Chavis, Jonathan Del Palmer, Vince Eisenson, Joe Palka, Scott Sedar, Matthew Sparacino, and Jacob Yeh. The show features scenic design by Nadir Bey, lighting design by Min Joo Kim, sound design by Navi, prop design by Rooster Skylar Sultan, and costume design by Luqman Salim.

The Rainmaker will run at 1st Stage through December 11 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 p.m and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every performance will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

KW Coat Drive Extended Until December 14th

The KW Coat Drive has been extended on Wednesday, December 14th. People can drop off coats at their office, 105 West Broad Street #200 about Ireland’s Four Provinces, or contact KW United’s Alison Miller via call or text at 703-298-9495 or by email at at alisonmiller@kw.com.

Moe’s Southwest Grill Hosts Toy Drive

Moe’s Southwest Grill will be hosting a toy drive. People can donate new, unwrapped toys at their local Moe’s through December 7th. Upon donation, one can enjoy a special thank you offer.