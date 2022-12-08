School News: December 8th – 14th

MHS Hosts IB Pathways For Parents

Join the IB Leadership Team to chat about links between MYP, DP and CP. This is a meeting for parents/guardians of students in grades 5th — 10th. It will be held on Friday, December 9th, 2022 at the MHS Library at 1:45 p.m.

Support All Night Grad Celebration

The second annual Hot Cocoa Fundraiser event is on Saturday, December 10, from 2:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park. Parents, this social event raises money and awareness about Meridians All Night Grad Celebration. All parents are welcome, not just senior parents. The $20 ticket will get one hot cocoa and s’mores. Warm up with a tasty treat and the opportunity to support this important event to keep students safe on graduation night. Purchase tickets at: https://www.meridianhsptsa.org/store/c10/ANGC_Hot_Cocoa_Kick_Off_Ticket.html

MHS Artists Selected For Auditions

Congratulations to the MHS visual and performing arts students selected to attend the final round of challenging auditions for the Summer Residential Governor’s School for the visual and performing arts. The final audition will take place at Briar Woods High School in January. The Summer Residential Governor’s School for VPA offers classes, workshops, individual/small group activities, lectures, and independent study for one month in summer at Radford College. Students have interdisciplinary classes focusing on integrating the arts with other disciplines. They will study the techniques, materials, media, language, and conventions of the art form related to the program’s theme. The focus of the study will be the symbiotic relationship between art and society and the thinking artist’s societal and individual opportunities and responsibilities.

Students Focus on U.N. Sustainability Goals

At Henderson Middle School, students engaged with the U.N. Sustainability Goals during Flex, a time built into the day for enrichment and intervention. Each quarter, students can engage with different topics related to the goals.

Hot Cocoa Fundraising Event Coming Soon

The ANGC Hot Cocoa fundraiser event will be hosted on Saturday, December 10th from 2:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park.

$20 per person and all proceeds go to ANGC.

Mclean High School Hosts Annual Bazaar

Mclean High School will open its doors to the entire community for their 20th Annual Holiday Bazaar. Come one, come all for a day of indulgence. Enjoy an array of food, including chilli from the Bayou Bakery, drinks and live entertainment from the MHS Orchestra group while shopping for friends, family, coworkers, teachers and anyone else on one’s holiday shopping list! They will have over 100 vendors selling everything from original wood carved tables, an array of original paintings and wall art, scented soap, jewelry, candles, beauty accessories, scarves, ornaments, home decor and lots lots more. Tons of unique gifts.

FCCPS Students Electrify The Chorus

Students from Mount Daniel 2nd grade joined forces with the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade choirs from Oak Street and Mary Ellen Henderson for a rock-n-roll choir concert on the Meridian High School stage. After a three-day workshop with two professionals in the music industry, Laura Kaye and Nathan Blake, as part of their “Electrify Your Choir” Workshop, students performed on the big stage in front of a big audience! Teachers Ms. Nicole Guimaraes, Ms. Kayondra Reid, Ms. Lauren Carpel, and Ms. Jamie Sample were integral in this district-wide music collaboration funded by the Falls Church Education Foundation.

MHS Robotics Team Looking for Sponsors

Ever want to build a robot? Or help pay for one? The Meridian High School Vae Victis 1418 Robotics Team is looking for sponsors and mentors for their 2023 build season (January-April).Visit https://1418.team/ for more information.

Support GIVE Day for FCCPS

GIVE Day (Get Involved, Value Everyone) will take place on MLK Day Of Service – Monday, January 16, 2023. All students across the division (Pre-K through 12th grade) are invited to the Secondary Campus to help with the community service projects set up by the GIVE Day Clubs. Please contact Erika Toman: erikadewald@gmail.com.



Nominate Employees for Awards

The 2023 FCCPS Employee Awards program is open for nominations. Everyone is invited to recognize a teacher, specialist, or support staff employee for their dedication to students and schools. There are three awards: Falls Church Education Foundation Teacher of the Year Award, Professional Specialist of the Year Award, Support Staff Employee of the Year Award. For more information, visit https://www.fccps.org/o/fccps/page/employee-recognition-awards.

School/City Council Budget Work Begins

On Monday night, Superintendent Peter Noonan presented a first look at the Fiscal Year 2024 FCCPS projected budget revenues, expenditures, and staff requests before the annual joint Budget Work Session. Dr. Noonan says staff compensation will remain the key priority for the coming year. City Manager Wyatt Shields announced the General Government is projecting organic revenue growth for the coming year of 4.2 percent, one-half of last year’s original 8.4 percent projected increase. Monday night’s meeting was the kick-off to the Falls Church budget-building season, with many updates and adjustments to be made.

Next Up: City Council will vote on this year’s Budget Guidance on December 12th, and Superintendent Noonan will present his annual Proposed Budget to the School Board on January 10th.