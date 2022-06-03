Meridian Boys Soccer Outlasts Lightning to Win Regional Title

The Meridian Mustangs boys’ soccer team was competing against the weather as much as it was against visiting Maggie Walker High School on this wet, stormy Thursday afternoon, as multiple delays interrupted their Regional Final matchup. The Mustangs controlled the possession battle through the first half, but before they were able to get anything past Walker goalie Ryan Eklund, lightning forced a 30-minute hold with moments to go before the scheduled intermission.

It was in those brief moments when play resumed that Yasin Shams opened the scoring only seconds before halftime, and after an abbreviated official break, it wasn’t long before lightning struck a second time. Shortly after play resumed, Shams was able to even the score with Mother Nature at two apiece, and Alex Gardner and Matias Pittaluga would later put it away with tallies in the final ten minutes as the Mustangs emerged victorious in a game that lasted for more than three hours in total.

With the win, Meridian advances to the State tournament, which they will open next Tuesday at home against an opponent to be determined.