Falls Church Little League: Featured ‘Game of the Week’

by Erika Toman

FCKLL’s spring season is coming to a close this Saturday, June 4. We have had a tremendous baseball season with 581 boys and girls in the league from ages four to 13.

Closing day will be all day Saturday with championship games for A, AA, AAA and Majors all being held at Westgate Elementary School. Immediately following the final championship game will be a Closing Ceremony and everyone is welcome — all players, families and community members. It will be a fun time to recognize all of the teams, distribute trophies, thank coaches, and celebrate our 12 year olds who are wrapping up their FCKLL baseball careers.