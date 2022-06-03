Several Mustangs Squads Still Alive in Regional, State Playoffs

As the calendar flips from May to June and action resumes after the long holiday weekend, every Meridian High School athletics squad finds themselves either in the midst of postseason play, or already finished with their Spring 2022 campaign.

Two whose seasons were very busy this week were both the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams, the former of which defeated James Monroe 5-2 on Tuesday the 24th in the Regional Semis before falling in the Finals against Maggie Walker, by a score of 0-5. The latter defeated Warren County 6-0 on Monday the 23rd in the Semis before also falling in the Finals, also to Maggie Walker, and also by a score of 0-5.

But both seasons are not over just yet, as they will compete in the State Quarterfinals on Friday, June 3rd at Tabb High School in Yorktown. Both teams also have singles players competing in the regional tournaments on Tuesday the 31st, as Emerson Mellon represents the girls in Fredericksburg and Ryan Vagoun represents the boys in Goochland. Mellon and Emma Ward, as well as Vagoun and Nicholas Parente, will additionally compete in the doubles tournaments in the same respective venues on Wednesday, June 1st.

Elsewhere, the girls’ soccer team wrapped up their regular season with victories at Warren County on Monday the 23rd (10-0) and at home against William Monroe on Tuesday the 24th (3-0). They then defeated Culpeper 6-0 at home in their Regional Quarterfinal on Thursday, and dominated Monroe on the road in the rematch as they won 8-1 as they advanced to play in the Regional Finals on Friday, June 2nd against an opponent to be determined.

Meanwhile the boys are also still fighting, as they completed their regular season by defeating Warren County 6-3 on the road on Monday the 23rd, but fell 0-2 the next day at William Monroe.

They annihilated Warren County 9-2 in their Regional Quarterfinal at home on Thursday and then shut out Brentsville 5-0 in the Semis on Tuesday the 31st, with two goals from Yasin Shams leading the way.

Their opponent for the Regional Final on Thursday is to be determined, but the game will be at home, and regardless of the outcome, they will advance to the State tournament, which would include likely at least one home game.

While the girls’ softball season came to a premature end, the boys’ baseball squad is still firing on all cylinders. They completed their regular season with a 6-2 victory at home against Warren County on Monday the 23rd, then continued defending their home turf as they beat Skyline in a 1-0 nailbiter on Wednesday the 25th and then defeated Brentsville 5-1 on Tuesday the 31st.

They fell behind 1-0 against Brentsville in the first inning, but rallied with timely RBIs from Jackson Pierce and Grant Greiner, and put it away in the sixth inning when Jack Flanagan and Thomas Downs were both walked with the bases loaded.

They advance to the Regional Finals on Thursday, June 2nd, and have automatically qualified for the State tournament, though it is uncertain whether or not Thursday’s game will be at home.

The lacrosse teams are also both still in action, as the boys defeated Brentsville on the road on Monday the 23rd by a score of 7-5, then lost 10-21 as they traveled to Fauquier. However, they were able to advance to the State tournament for the first time in program history, and will kick off by playing a to-be-determined opponent on the road on Friday, June 3rd.

The girls took home some hardware by winning their Regional tournament, crushing Culpeper (23-6) on Monday the 23rd and Kettle Run (21-3) on Wednesday, both at home. Their first State playoff game will be at Loudoun Valley on Friday, June 3rd.

Finally, the track and field teams will compete in various events at the State championship meet on Friday, June 3rd and Saturday, June 4th, which will be hosted at Liberty University in Lynchburg.