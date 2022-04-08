Mustang Baseball Falls, But Softball Wins Monday

It was a chilly evening in Falls Church as the Meridian boys baseball team took on visiting Stone Bridge on Monday night, in what would prove to quickly be a long, grueling affair. The visitors wasted no time establishing themselves on the scoreboard with three first inning runs and another in the second, while it took the Mustangs until the third inning to counter with a tally of their own by way of a hit from senior outfielder Jack Biggs. Unfortunately, any momentum the home team may have had quickly evaporated when Stone Bridge expanded their lead to 5-1 in the fourth inning on a home run, and then broke the game open in the fifth as they tacked on no fewer than six more markers. It would prove to be too much to overcome for Meridian despite a late rally attempt, as the Mustangs dropped the game, which lasted for more than three hours, by a final score of 11-6. Starting pitcher Grant Greiner lasted four innings before he was relieved by Alexander Gorman-Dorsey, and in spite of the undesirable result, the Mustangs battled until the final out.



Meanwhile on the softball field across the grounds, the girls varsity softball team fared a bit better in their matchup against Alexandria City. The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the second of seven innings but their tally was matched in the third by sophomore third baser Reese Mamajek. Mamajek then added another in the fifth and freshman outfielder Elena Clark-Wilson hit a home run to take a 3-1 advantage, one that the Mustangs would carry until the end.



The softball team will be back in action at home on Wednesday to host Briar Woods. The baseball team’s next game also plays at Monroe tonight and then hosts Washington-Liberty on Thursday. Several games this week were initially scheduled earlier but postponed due to weather complications.