Meridian High School Names All-Decade Wrestlers

Meridian High School wrestling coaches recently compiled an All-Decade wrestling team for the period 2010 through 2019 based on performance and accomplishments during those school years. Selections are listed below in chronological order by graduation date:



Teddy Rueckert (2010) won the 4th place State Medal and All State Honors at 152 lbs. in 2010.



Manuel Viega Diaz (2010) was a 2-time District and Region Medalist and State Championship Qualifier. He won the 7th Place State Medal and All State Honors at 189 lbs. in 2010.



Mike Larcamp (2011) was a 2-time District and Region Medalist and State Championship Qualifier. He won the 4th Place Medal and All State Honors at the State Championship in 2011 at 285 lbs.



Alborz Alaeddini (2012) was a 2-time District and Region medalist and State Championship Qualifier. He was a 2-time State Championship Medalist at 135lbs and 145lbs, earning 6th Place Medals and All State Honors both years.



Ze’ev Lailari (2012) was a District and Region Medalist and State Championship Qualifier at 140 lbs. in 2011. He was the Region Champion, State Championship Runner Up (2nd Place Medal) and earned All State Honors at 160 lbs. in 2012.



Danny Seidita (2012) was a 2-time District Champion, Region Champion and 2- time State Championship Medalist at 120 lbs. He earned All State honors twice winning the 6th Place Medal in 2011 and the 3rd Place Medal in 2012.



Max Aifer (2014) was a Conference Champion, placed third in the Region and earned the 5th Place Medal and All State Honors at the State Championship at 138 lbs. in 2014.



Grant Hagler (2014) was a 2-time Region Medalist and 2-time State Championship Qualifier. He earned the 5th Place Medal and All State Honors at the State Championship at 160 lbs. in 2014.



Jack Stricker (2014) was a Region Medalist and earned the 8th Place Medal and All State Honors at 152lbs, at the State Championship in 2014.



Hunter Sulc (2016) was only the fifth 3-time All State Wrestler in the seventy-year Mustang school history. He won the 6th place medal at 145 lbs. at the State Championship in 2013. Hunter’s sophomore season was pre-empted by a football injury. He also won 2nd and 3rd place State Championship Medals at 182 lbs. in 2015 and 2016. Hunter also graduated with the Mustang School records for the most “Season Wins” and “Season Pins” as well as the most “Career Wins” and “Career Pins.”



Finn Roou (2018) was a District Champion, Region Medalist and earned All State Honors with a 5th Place State Championship Medal at 195 lbs. in 2018.



Jack Felgar (2019) was a District and Region Champion and earned All State Honors in 2017 and 2018. His sophomore season, Jack earned the 3rd Place Medal and his junior year the 2nd Place Medal at 145 lbs. at the State Championship. His senior wrestling season was pre-empted by a football injury.



West Hagler (2019) was a 2-time District Champion, Region Medalist and State Championship Qualifier. He earned All State Honors with a 5th Place State Championship Medal at 145 lbs. in 2019.



Bryan Villegas (2019) was the sixth 3-time All State Wrestler in Mustang history. He was a 3-Time District Champion and a Region Champion. He won 4th place and 3rd Place State Championship Medals in 2017 and 2018 at 106 lbs. and a 4th Place Medal at 113 lbs. in 2019. In 2019, he was the Outstanding Wrestler in the Bull Run District Tournament.



Special Mention



In Wrestling, girls compete “head to head” against boy wrestlers. During the decade, two girl wrestlers had outstanding records competing directly against boys and placing well in non-VHSL sanctioned girl’s state tournaments. They were also outstanding team captains and leaders.



Sarah Gompper (2014) placed 2nd in the Girls State Tournament and competed at “Nationals” in 2013.



Sierra Sulc (2019) placed 3rd in the Girls State Tournament in (2018) and was the Mustang Invitational Champion in 2016.



Honorable Mention



Natan Lailari (2010) was a District and Region Medalist and State Championship Qualifier.



Jack Dana (2016) was a District Runner-up, Region Medalist and State Championship Qualifier.



Connor Murray (2019) was a District Champion and 2-time Medalist, 2-time Region Medalist and 2-time state Championship Qualifier.



Nick Zaenger (2019) was a 2-time District and Region Medalist and 2-time State Championship Qualifier.